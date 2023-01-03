AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 44,017 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

MMM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,045. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

