Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.