Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $166,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

