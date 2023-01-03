Analysts’ New Coverage for January 3rd (AAMC, AAU, ABMD, ADXS, AINC, AUMN, BGI, BOUYF, CRBP, ESBA)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 3rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). They issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR). Evercore ISI issued a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY). William Blair issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

