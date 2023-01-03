Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $109.80

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 208.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,184,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

