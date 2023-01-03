Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 340

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.46) to GBX 400 ($4.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.52. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 982.22.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

