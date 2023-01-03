Analyzing A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for A10 Networks and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.32%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $250.04 million 4.88 $94.89 million $0.50 33.26 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares A10 Networks and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 14.49% 20.73% 10.43% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Summary

A10 Networks beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. A10 Networks, Inc. delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers; service providers include cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable operators; government organizations; and enterprises in the technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.