ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,862 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of ANSYS worth $110,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.09. 5,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

