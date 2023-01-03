ApeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88.71 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $88.71 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00024002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

