AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 151,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,217. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless and/or contactless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, wireless payments, and others.

