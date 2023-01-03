Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 246,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,823. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

