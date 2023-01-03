Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.