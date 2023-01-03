Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 351,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 750.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 35.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
