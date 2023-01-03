Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 606,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 3,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Arcosa by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

