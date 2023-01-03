Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0679 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.84 million and $1.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00067848 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060693 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023658 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.