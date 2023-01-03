Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ark has a total market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004264 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,166,486 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

