ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,868. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.