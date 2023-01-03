Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 43,940,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of Arrival stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 218,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

