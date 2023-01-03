Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 235.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

