AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Head to Head Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AssetMark Financial and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 15.06% 6.89% 5.09% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 3.26 $25.67 million $1.22 19.16 GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

