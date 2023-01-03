Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.30 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Astar has a total market cap of $61.30 million and $2.35 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

