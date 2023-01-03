Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.49

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $29,032.19 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

