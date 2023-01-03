Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

Autoliv stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. 12,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

