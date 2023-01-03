AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $36.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,429.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,469.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,283.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

