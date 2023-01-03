Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,582. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

