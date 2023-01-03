Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.62. 12,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.64.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

