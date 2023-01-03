Avestar Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA KIE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 24,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

