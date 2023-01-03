Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

