Avestar Capital LLC Invests $843,000 in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,345 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

