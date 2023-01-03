Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

