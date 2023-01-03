Avestar Capital LLC Sells 317,651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,651 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4,834.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPVU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

