Avestar Capital LLC Takes $598,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.34% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 724.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

