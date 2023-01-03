AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 5.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.31 and last traded at 9.37. Approximately 21,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,601,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.