Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Avnet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.