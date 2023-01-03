Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00038961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $650.19 million and $64.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228513 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.41039962 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $57,316,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

