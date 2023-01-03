Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00038687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $644.46 million and approximately $59.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00228276 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.41039962 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $57,316,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

