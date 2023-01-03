Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.42.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AXSM opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.