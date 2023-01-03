Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of AXSM opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

