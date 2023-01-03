Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 726,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

