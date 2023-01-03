BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 1,520 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. BancFirst comprises 56.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $98,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.13. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

