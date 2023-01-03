Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.40. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 7.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.