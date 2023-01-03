Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.40. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

