Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.17. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 10,694 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

