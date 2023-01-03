Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.