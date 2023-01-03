Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.86 Average PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

