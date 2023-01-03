Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.62

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 3811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

