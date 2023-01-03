Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

