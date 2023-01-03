Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,781 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.16. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,916. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

