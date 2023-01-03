Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 16,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

