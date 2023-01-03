Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,190 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 103.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,546 shares of company stock worth $2,138,175. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

