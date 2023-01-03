Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,182. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

