Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 177,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.57. 56,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

